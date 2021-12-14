United Way of Frederick County gives “The Gift of Warmth”

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — “The Gift of Warmth” is what the United Way of Frederick County Maryland wants to give to a family in need this year.

Organizers say as the weather becomes increasingly cold, it’s important for families to have reliable heat, which is why the United Way teamed up with BGE HOME to give a family a new high-efficiency heating system for the value of 9,500 dollars.

To receive this, a family must be nominated through their website and give some background on why the family should be chosen.

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of United Way volunteers. If your nominee is selected, a representative from BGE HOME will contact you.