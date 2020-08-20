United Way launches program to help low-income families purchase a car

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — “If you haven’t driven a car or you don’t have access to a care, life is very difficult and your opportunities are limited,” explained John Grupenhoff with Second Chances Garage.

According to the United Way of Frederick County’s 2019 report, about 39 percent of households can’t afford basic needs like housing or transportation. They’re referred to as ALICE families, Asset-Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

“Many of our ALICE households who don’t have cars are limited in the jobs they can accept because they either have to be on a public transportation line or close to their home,” said United Way President, Ken Oldham.

On Thursday, United Way launched the Pathway to Transportation program in partnership with non-profit Second Chances Garage to help ALICE families purchase a car of their own.

“We take donated cars, refurbish them and them provide then provide them for income families,” Grupenhoff explained.”We also make reduce cost repairs, things like batteries, tires, suspension.”

Clients with the program will open a savings account with partnering Woodsboro Bank in an effort to save $400 to invest in the vehicle, Oldham explained. United Way will contribute the difference to purchase a car from the garage, which goes on the road for about $780.

In addition, the program will offer financial services United Way’s Prosperity Center to ensure clients can meet future car-related payments and achieve overall stability.

“We do budget coaching, and then we do credit counseling as well. In the long run, the ultimate outcome we want is for our ALICE families to be financially stable,” said Oldham.

Nathan B. is a former client of the garage. He says on his journey to sobriety, having reliable transportation was critical.

“I had to do everything by bicycle and bus, I didn’t have a way to really get ahead. By [Second Chances Garage] offering me a car, it gave me to option to get ahead in my life,” he explained.

In the first year of offering the new program, United Way and its partners aim to support 15 clients.

For more information, visit https://www.unitedwayfrederick.org/