United Way launches new “United in Recovery” Campaign

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The United Way of Frederick County is continuing its front-line mission during the coronavirus pandemic, but this time, in a new campaign focused on families who were facing challenges even before the virus hit.

The organization has launched the United in Recovery Campaign to support ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) families, who struggle to afford basic needs like housing and transportation.

United Way reports that before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than one in three county households lived paycheck to paycheck. Officials believe that the rate has only risen amid the pandemic.

“In this difficult time, United Way is in an ongoing position to bring critical resources to ALICE families in our community,” said Ken Oldham, President & CEO of United Way of Frederick County. “The effective programs funded by United in Recovery will allow our working families to recover and rebuild in the coming months and years.”

The campaign will support three different missions, including the Pathways to Financial Stability programs. Pathways to Financial Stability provides personalized budget coaching, credit counseling, income tax assistance, and two matched savings programs to provide access to essential assets for long-term growth and stability, according to a press release.

Donations will also help nonprofits, which have supported services like food distribution, rebuild by providing funding, volunteers, and training. The organization adds that the campaign will help businesses and local government make informed decisions by providing community research and analysis.

“We all know what it feels like to need help and by connecting those who are helping to those who are receiving services, I think that continues to show how we’ve come together as a community and it gives us hope on how we’re going to make it through together,” explained marketing and outreach manager, Shana Knight.

For more information on how to donate, click here.