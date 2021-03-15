United Way celebrates new homeowner with ribbon cutting ceremony

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — United Way of Frederick County, MD celebrated it’s newest Prosperity homeowner with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new homeowner, Shinea Weedon, is a mother of two who has worked at Hood College for the past 12 years. She joined the Prosperity Center’s Pathway to Homeownership 6 years ago and saved $25 a month to qualify for a match for the down payment on her first home.

Weedon said, “It’s showing my family too that they can be homeowners, and I think it’s changed the dynamics of my family.

Along with providing financial skills, United Way also matched Weedon’s savings and opened her a prosperity and savings account.

Mary Ellis, United Way Board Member, said, “It shows that all of the preparatory training and financial education has really worked because these people could still buy their home during COVID times.”

United Way’s Prosperity Center helps Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed (ALICE) households achieve financial stability through its Pathways to Financial Stability program. Partnerships between local businesses, volunteers, and nonprofits made it all possible

Malcolm Furgol, Director of Community Impact, said, “We’re really just thrilled about everyone coming together. That’s what Frederick’s about. That’s what United Way is about, you know, living united. So this is just a perfect example of what it means.”

For more information on the other programs provided, visit their website.