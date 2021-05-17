United Way and Frederick County Health Department launch free vaccine rideshare program

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Ride United Vaccine Access Campaign will promote equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines by providing free and discounted rides.

Transportation to a vaccine clinic is a major barrier people experience, so to combat this, United Way of Frederick County, the Frederick County Department of Health and LYFT have teamed up.

This partnership with LYFT ties to United Way’s mission to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in the community. Specifically, United Way of Frederick County hopes this program will help their ALICE (asset limited, income constrained and employed) households who are the least likely to either desire or have access to vaccination.

Kenneth Oldham, President/CEO of United Way of Frederick County, said, “we’re hoping that this free rideshare program will be enough to move a lot of people over the edge and decide to take care of themselves and their family and get vaccinated.”

Those seeking vaccination can call 301-600-7900 for English or 301-600-7905 for Spanish to schedule a vaccine appointment and secure a free roundtrip ride to and from the vaccination appointment.