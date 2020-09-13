United Health Care and Sesame Workshop are hosting a virtual event for grandparents

MARYLAND ( WDVM ) — Grandparenting today comes with new challenges and new opportunities to help kids learn and grow.

Whether grandparents are providing care to children at home or looking for ways to stay connected virtually, it’s more important than ever for them to stay healthy and valued as an important part of the family.

National Grandparents Day will be happening tomorrow, Sunday, September 13, it is a time to celebrate grandparents and their loved ones.

United Health Care and Sesame workshop will host a virtual event to allow grandparents and grandchildren to connect with a Safeway.

“We’re encouraging families to do something fun with a grandparent, whether it’s together in person, over the phone, or on a video call. Our virtual family event will offer resources to learn, grow, and stay connected with those you love, whether in-person or from a distance. You can sing a song, dance with Elmo, make a healthy recipe, or exercise together.” United Health Way said in a statement.

To participate you can visit https://www.uhc.com/