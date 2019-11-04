United Automobile Workers union ratifies agreement with Mack Trucks

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — On Sunday, Mack Trucks announced that members with the United Automobile Workers (UAW) union ratified a new bargaining agreement with the truck manufacturing company.

The agreement covers approximately 3,500 employees at six different locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida, including over 1,000 employees at Hagerstown’s Volvo Group Plant.

According to a statement from the union, over 79% of union members voted in agreement of the ratification. The statement went on to say that the agreement allows for wage increases and job security protections.