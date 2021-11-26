Union Mills Public House Brings Opportunities to Downtown Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick county resident Niko Negas is bringing something to downtown Frederick that he says will become a huge cornerstone. A large space for residents to hold special events.

Prior to the pandemic Negas and co-owner Mary Custer were approached to bring a food component to Carrol Creak. After finding what once was an old knitting mill factory, they fell in love with the building and saw the many opportunities it could bring to the resident of Frederick.

“The first component would be a full service venue will have on site catering with a full commercial kitchen for that as well as off site catering. We’ll also be able to offer a full liquor license as well as staffing as well for any event from weddings to corporate functions,” Negas explained. “We’ll also be having a restaurant a full service restaurants at full bar as well. The other exciting thing we’ll be downtown Frederick’s first heart cidery so we’ll be brewing cider here on site as well. We also have a brick oven pizza and manufacturing gelato here on site.”

Along with all the building will offer, Negas also plans to have the building be available for residents who would like to host their own private events. Everything from everything to bridal showers to private parties.

“Frederick’s very good at supporting local businesses. We’ve gotten a lot of excitement now that we’ve launched our website and social media,” Negas said. “So we are super excited to share this beautiful space with them and then offer our services as well as working with the community as well.”

The Union Mills Public House is expected to open its doors around Mid-January. For information about the building and everything, it has to offer visit their website here.