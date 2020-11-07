Union members and others speak at rally against FSU layoffs

FROSTBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Union members and other members of the community gathered online in a virtual rally on Friday afternoon speaking out against 12 layoffs that took place at Frostburg State University.

Blair Knouse, Vice President of the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 239 at FSU said that the university had brought an “ultimatum” to the table during salary negotiations. These negotiations took place due to the university’s current budget challenge due to COVID-19.

“Working with the university was like working with a black box,” he said.

AFSCME organized the rally in an attempt to urge FSU to return to the table for further negotiations and to rescind the layoffs. Students, faculty, and union members from across the state gathered together.

“Laying off thoughtful, loyal and dedicated employees during this pandemic in a horrendous job market, and with election results looming somewhere far from what we can see right now, is not the answer. There is always another way,” Delanie Blubaugh, a representative from the student government, said during the live-streamed rally.

Knouse and Danielle Dabrowski, the president of AFSCME at FSU, stressed the possibility of using stored funds or furlough days to make up for the budget difference. A release from FSU said that these options were either not possible or the best financial decision.

Frostburg State stated that it is currently facing a $1.433 million deficit that they needed layoffs temporary salary cuts to balance out. Their statement said that taking this money out of their cash fund would not be “fiscally prudent,” as they had already withdrawn $2 million in part to help cover expenses from the beginning of COVID-19.

The university also addressed its decision not to use furlough days, stating, “The University’s use of a salary reduction allows the loss of earnings to be spread over many pay periods, instead of concentrating the loss in a few pay periods as would be required with furloughs.”

While statements from the university have said that future negotiations are possible, Dabrowski and Knouse both said that they had received a letter from university negotiators saying that future discussions are not an option unless AFSCME accepts the University’s current terms.

“We’re not done. We’re here. FSU needs to come back. The administration needs to sit down with us and work this out,” Knouse said.

“They’re trying to put the burden of blame on these people losing their jobs because of what the union has done, but everybody seems to forget everything good that we have accomplished for everybody at FSU, not just our members,” said Dabrowski.

FSU’s statement said that the proposed plan from AFSCME put too much of the financial burden on other employees.

“FSU understands that AFSCME’s mission is to protect its member employees and respects its advocacy on behalf of those members, however, FSU has the obligation to seek to do what is best for ALL of its employees — union and non-union,” the statement said.

Union members said they will continue working towards a common ground where the employees who have been laid off can return to work and negotiations can continue.

Donna Edwards, the president of the Maryland state and D.C. American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, said in the rally, “This will go down to Annapolis if we have to. This is not going to be hidden away in the mountains of western Maryland.”

“When you’re taking away somebody’s livelihood, that’s personal, and we’re not stopping, and we will keep going as long as we have to for them and advocating on behalf of them,” said Dabrowski.