Union Auto Workers for Mack Truck and Volvo Trucks North America go on strike

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — Union Auto Workers for Mack Truck and Volvo Trucks North America are on strike in Hagerstown following contract negotiations.

Members of the union raised issues concerning wage increases, job security, pension and more. In a letter written by officials with the union, they said they have met with company representatives in an effort to address issues raised by their members. The letter wrote:

“We are disappointed that the company failed to provide any substantial offer prior to the October 1st expiration date or during the subsequent meetings held during the period in which we extended the contract. Our goal during both periods was to reach a tentative agreement between the parties and avoid a strike“.

UAW says, the mass negotiation fell apart with no agreement on any of the negotiations. They say they remain committed to exploring all options for reaching a consensus.

“I’m not against the company. I’m for bettering our future as well , we shouldn’t sustain, we get our raises and our benefits through our contract some people get them annually we have to bargain ours so usually we get into a regressive bargaining where the company wants more than what we can give them and then we end up losing in the end of it so all we want is equality,” David Fowler said, the president of local 171.

As of now, negotiations will resume October 21st.