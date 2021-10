A ‘Help Wanted’ sign is posted beside Coronavirus safety guidelines in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles, California on May 28, 2021. – Following over a year of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many jobs at restaurants, retail stores and bars remain unfilled, despite California’s high unemployment rate, causing some owners to fear they will not be able to fully reopen by the June 15th date California has given for a full reopening of the economy. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

MARYLAND (WDVM) — More and more people are getting jobs here in Maryland, allowing for unemployment rates to drop. According to the Maryland Department of Labor website, the state gained more than 11,000 jobs in the last couple of months.

Because of this, the unemployment rate decreased by 5.9% back in August. Now, this is the lowest rate that we have seen since the pandemic first started. In 2021 alone, Maryland has gained around 65,000 jobs.