Unemployment rate decreases in Maryland

MARYLAND (WDVM) — After a rough two years of job loss and high unemployment rates, the state of Maryland is beginning to turn around.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau, the unemployment rate has sharply decreased in Maryland.

According to survey data, the unemployment rate decreased to five percent last month. Experts say this is the lowest unemployment rate since the start of the pandemic. The Labor’s Bureau saw significant growth in the Professional and Business Services, with an increase of 3,000 jobs.

Maryland has acquired about 99,700 jobs since the beginning of 2021. Including 304,300 gained in the private sector.

“Other sectors that experienced growth include: Other Services (1,200); Leisure and Hospitality (900); Education and Health Services (400); Financial Activities (200); and Manufacturing (100),” the Department of Labor said.

However; trade, transportation and utility jobs declined last month. Many people are stepping away from those jobs which is leading to some of the labor shortages residents are seeing, such as, the lack of bus drivers available to take students to school.