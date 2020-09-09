Unemployed Marylanders could see $300 payments as soon as this week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Labor announced a Lost Wages Program that will allow individuals to claim an additional $300 per week starting Friday, September 11.

In order to qualify for $300 in federal benefits which date back to the weeks ending August 1, 2020, through September 5, 2020, the program requires that each applicant qualifies for a weekly benefit of at least $100. Beginning on Friday, September 11 all eligible applicants will be required to verify that they are unemployed or receiving fewer hours at work due to the pandemic.

“Our department has worked around the clock to implement the Lost Wages Assistance Program ahead of schedule, putting up to $1,800 in the pockets of struggling Marylanders in addition to their regular unemployment benefits,” said Labor Secretary Robinson. “We believe Maryland’s claimants and employers deserve a state of the art unemployment insurance system, which is why our department will be launching the fully modernized BEACON 2.0 system later this month. BEACON 2.0 will offer dozens of new features, allowing us to better serve our customers while preparing our state for the future.” Tiffany P. Robinson, Labor Secretary

For additional information about unemployment insurance programs in Maryland visit MDunemployment.com.

