Unattended candle sets Allegany County home ablaze; three injured, ‘tragedy barely avoided’

LAVALE, Md. (WDVM) — The office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said two residents and their dogs escaped a Monday morning fire in LaVale with minor injuries. A dead smoke alarm could have resulted in tragedy, officials say.

An investigation found the cause of the fire was an unattended candle in the living room.

Officials say LaVale Volunteer Fire Department and other area fire departments responded to a report for a single-story rancher on New York Avenue just before 4:00 a.m. Officials say the homeowner and her son-in-law awoke noises and then found the fire.

Officials say a firefighter was treated for a minor injury and released at the scene.

The residents and their two dogs were able to evacuate the building, but officials say the son-in-law was injured when he ran back into the house to retrieve a set of keys. When exiting for the second time, officials say he also slipped and fell on ice.

The son-in-law was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The homeowner also went to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation, officials say.

Officials say it took 40 firefighters and 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

State Fire Marshal officials believe dead batteries prevented the alarm to properly activate.

“This incident has several teachable moments with tragedy being barely avoided,” Fire Marshal Brian Geraci said. “First, this fire shows the importance of not only having, but testing smoke alarms monthly.

Geraci also implored residents never to enter a burning house once evacuated.

“Never go back into a burning house. Once you and your family have exited, call 911. Get out, stay out,” Geraci said.

Officials say the fire caused over $150,000 in damages, and the Red Cross is assisting the family.