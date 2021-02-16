UMD Medical Center receives national award for outstanding respiratory care

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — Hospitals have been working overtime to combat COVID-19, and recently a Maryland hospital was nationally recognized for its efforts.

The University of Maryland Medical Center received the 2021-2022 Apex Recognition Award from the American Association for Respiratory Care.

They were recognized for the outstanding respiratory care they provided to patients.

The award is listed in the Acute Care Hospital category, one of only 13 centers nationwide in this category for 2021-2022.

“The American Association for Respiratory Care has done a phenomenal job in putting this program together and we’re very proud to have been able to rise to the occasion despite the year that we’ve had,” said Chris Kircher, Director of Respiratory Services UMMC.