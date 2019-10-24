UAW union to end strike, reach tentative agreement with Mack Trucks

(WDVM) — Mack Trucks and the United Auto Workers union reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a new four-year agreement covering about 3,500 employees in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Florida, Mack Trucks announced Thursday.

The UAW’s strike against the affected facilities will end at 9 a.m. on October 25, the company said. Mack Trucks will reportedly bring the employees represented by the union back to work as soon as possible.

