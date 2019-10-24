UAW union to end strike, reach tentative agreement with Mack Trucks

(WDVM) — Mack Trucks and the United Auto Workers union reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a new four-year agreement covering about 3,500 employees in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Florida, Mack Trucks announced Thursday.
The UAW’s strike against the affected facilities will end at 9 a.m. on October 25, the company said. Mack Trucks will reportedly bring the employees represented by the union back to work as soon as possible.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App