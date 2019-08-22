U.S. Senators announce grant to fight opioid crisis in Maryland

MARYLAND (WDVM) — U.S. Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) announced a grant of over $300,000 to continue to fight the opioid crisis in Maryland.

This money will go towards the eastern shore as part of a $2.4 million grant for Maryland overall. This money will help health centers increase access to high-quality mental health and substance abuse disorders services including opioid addiction. Van Hollen says this funding will help give the community the resources it needs.

“We’re focused in cities across the state of Maryland to help fight the opioid epidemic which the centers for disease control now says is the number one accidental cause of death in America where it exceeds death by automobile accidents,” Van Hollen said. He says health care centers are on the front lines of helping combat this serious epidemic.