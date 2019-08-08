U.S. Senator Van Hollen visits Hagerstown aviation school

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — U.S. Senator Van Hollen spent time in Hagerstown Thursday at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics.

The PIA is the only nonprofit trade school for aviation mechanics in Maryland. Senator Hollen toured the school and spoke with students about his support for workforce training programs. This includes updates to aviation training as part of the federal aviation act reauthorization. Senator Hollen says he will continue to fight to expand these types of training programs.

“This is a place where people can get training, and really good-paying jobs, in the area of avionics and aircraft mechanics, this is the place where they get the training and I think all of us who fly in airplanes want to make sure that we have really good skilled experts who are doing that work and that’s exactly what they do here at PIA,” Hollen says.

He also says it’s important to support programs that provide opportunities and training for people who have been unemployed for a while.