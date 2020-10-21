U.S. Senator Joe Manchin voted against Mitch McConnell’s PPP bill

WASHINGTON D.C, ( WDVM ) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin recently conducted a virtual press conference, to discuss his vote against Mitch Mcconnell’s bill for the paycheck protection program.

During the virtual meeting, Manchin was vocal about his disagreement with the bill. He stated it does not support the needs of West Virginia.

He also explained that this was the first COVID- 19 bill they have voted on in awhile, and it should tailor to everyone’s needs.

The senator discussed how the proposal did not provide rural hospitals, nonprofits, broadcasters, and other local businesses, the proper assistance they need to financially survive.

Senator Manchin stated:

“West Virginians know I am always trying to work with my Republican colleagues to find compromises that solve the issues facing us. Since we have not been able to come to an agreement on a larger COVID relief package, I am not opposed to a piecemeal approach like voting on a standalone PPP bill. This is the first COVID relief bill we have voted on in over a month and it should have been bipartisan and all-inclusive to help everyone that’s struggling. But once again, Mitch McConnell has refused to engage in bipartisan discussions and his partisan PPP proposal is a fraction of what is necessary to stop the bleeding for West Virginia small businesses. ”

Since the pandemic began, nonprofits have become an essential part in helping our community recover.

However, it is stated, the bill will help some 501(c)(6), but other small and medium sized 501(c)(6) organizations will not be included.

According to the National Council for Nonprofits, over 1,000 nonprofits would be left out of the McConnell PPP proposal.