U.S. Senator Joe Manchin says the Purdue settlement should be used to help those impacted by the opioid epidemic

WASHINGTON, ( WDVM ) — There has been numerous reports of the opioid epidemic worsening since the pandemic began.

According to the American Addiction Center, West Virginia has one of the highest opioid related death rates in the country.

Senator Manchin believes Purdue Pharma has a lot to do with this issue.

The Senator recently released a statement in regards to Purdue Pharma pleading guilty, in a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Manchin expressed that the opioid epidemic has hurt many people in West Virginia, and Purdue pharma has ruined many peoples lives.

In the release he explained how Purdue produced and sold addictive painkillers.

Senator Joe Manchin stated:

“The opioid epidemic has ravaged West Virginia and much of America, claiming innocent lives and hurting our friends, family and neighbors. Purdue Pharma produced and sold opioids knowing they were highly addictive and harmful without caring about the consequences. They lied to the American people for a profit. There is no amount of money that can bring back the West Virginians whose lives were lost because of Purdue Pharma,”

The organization agreed to pay $8 billion in settlement fees. The senator expressed that Purdue should be required to pay their settlements in full, and no money should go towards bonuses for their executives.

Manchin stated, “These settlements will never heal the hearts of those who lost loved ones, but we can do everything possible to help those impacted by this terrible epidemic.”