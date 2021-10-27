U.S. Park Police officer shoots man; police chase ends in multiple collisions

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A police-involved shooting in D.C. turned into a chase that ended in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning.

A U.S. Park police officer was involved in a shooting near 200 Missouri Avenue in northwest D.C.

After the shooting, the officer chased the suspect for nearly 10 minutes into downtown Silver Spring. The driver crashed into several cars on Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road.

Park police say the suspect was taken into custody and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation.