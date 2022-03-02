SUITLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Secretary Marcia Fudge visited Prince George’s County to discuss what is needed to achieve the local government’s affordable housing goals.

Local leaders from across the region met with Fudge, including Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. Some requested assistance from the administration, such as paying down the cost of rental service and homeownership programs. They also discussed public/private partnerships and investments.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks said, “This is an example of how we were able to use some of the federal funding, through the home program, to buy down the cost.”

Secretary Fudge stated, “It’s going to take Congress to do their part. It’s going to take local communities to do their part and make sure that they don’t make building homes harder because of their zoning and planning as well. So, it takes all of us.”