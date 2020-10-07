U.S. Customs and Border Protection seizes thousands of fake COVID-19 facemasks, test kits, and medications

CBP says they are withholding some details of certain seizures

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — In the last six weeks, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have seized thousands of fake COVID-19 facemasks, test kits, and medications.

These face masks violated trademark protections of many brands, including designers, sports teams, cars, and others.

Officials report if these facemasks were “real”, the retail price would have been around $2.5 million.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

“The volume of counterfeit COVID-19 facemasks is astonishing and further evidence that predatory scammers will take advantage of an international pandemic to line their greedy pockets by peddling illicit and potentially dangerous products as legitimate COVID-19 personal protective equipment,” said Casey Durst, Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office. “Customs and Border Protection officers remain committed to working with our consumer safety partners and protecting American consumers by intercepting these potentially harmful shipments.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

In a news release, CBP officers at the Area Ports of Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, and the Ports of Harrisburg, Pa., Pittsburgh and Wilmington, Del., have seized:

58,846 counterfeit facemasks during 21 seizures

916 tablets of COVID-related medications during two seizures

134 COVID-19 test kits and antibody tests during six seizures

CBP says they are withholding some details of certain seizures as many cases remain under investigation.