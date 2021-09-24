U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized $80,388 in unreported currency and marijuana

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized $80,388 in unreported currency from five travelers and marijuana from eight travelers at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in the past five weeks.





Courtesy: Steve Sapp, U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Of the 15 currency and marijuana seizures from Aug. 16 to Wednesday, 13 were passengers on flights to or from Montego Bay, Jamaica.

None of the travelers were criminally charged so CBP isn’t releasing names. CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Baltimore, Adam Rottman discusses the significance of the federal offense of possessing marijuana.

“It’s important that travelers must understand that marijuana possession remains a federal offense, and that travelers must clear a Customs and Border Protection inspection station upon arriving and departing the United States, so it’s probably a very wise decision for them to leave their marijuana at home or back on vacation,” said Rottman. “Unfortunately, that message isn’t getting through.”

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.