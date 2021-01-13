U.S Chamber Of Commerce released a new report

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It’s no secret that the pandemic has brought many challenges to our economy and many business have struggled, but the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is trying their best to be an advocate for business owners.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently released a new economic report on the outlook and hardship industries face across the country.

The commerce surveyed 37 different industry sectors, and found out although some businesses are staying afloat, many industries are doing worse.

The report includes how business can work with the new Biden administration and the new congress to work towards recovery as they continue to fight through the pandemic.

“U.S Chamber’s called on congress to pass an infrastructure bill by the fourth of July, we need to help people with job training and skills programs, if they’re out of work so they can get those jobs that are open, but none of that’s gonna happen unless it’s bipartisan nature,” said Neil Bradley, Executive VP and Chief Policy Officer, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce also encourages small businesses to make sure they have access to the pandemic relief funds that came through at the end of 2020.

2021 State of American Business: Industry Perspectives | U.S. Chamber of Commerce