Two young women have teamed up to promote youths to vote

HAGERSTOWN, Md ( WDVM ) — A group of young girls put together an event to educate millennials on the importance of voting, and this event also gave a chance for black owned business to promote their brand.

According to the united states election project only 25 percent of young voters participated in the last election, and because of the pandemic some are fearful that young people will not participate at all in the upcoming election.

That is why Brynn Dao and Jocelyn Hockaday helped create an event to directly communicate to the younger generation.

The goal is to get the public more educated on voting, but then also to really put money back into Hagerstown especially with minority owned, black owned businesses, I think, that’s a really major part of it too, and to just bring our community together. Hagerstown sometimes gets a bad rep, and I think building our community up , is how we can change that view. said Dao.

These two young women hope to encourage young people to vote and make a difference. They want people to understand that, their vote can make a change, and that voting is how you can make your voice heard.