Two years later, Lake Linganore dredging project completed

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced on Thursday that the dredging project at Lake Linganore has been completed. This project has spanned two years, starting in July 2019.

A release said that around 150,000 cubic yards of sediment were removed from the lake to restore water storage capacity. The whole project cost around $21 million dollars, with funding coming from the City of Frederick, the County of Frederick and the Lake Linganore Association. They also had $3 million in grand funding from the Maryland State Department of General Services Capital Grants Project.

The lake, which was built in 1972, is an important source of drinking water for the city as well as a backup source for the county. The release said that the lake has slowly lost its water capacity because of the sediment building up, with some parts losing around 65% of its water volume.

“Maintaining a clean and adequate supply of water is a fundamental responsibility of local government. Thanks to the project partnership, people on our public water systems can be assured that, for years to come, when they turn on their faucets, clean water will flow,” Gardner said in the release.