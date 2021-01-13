Two wounded in shooting; police trying to sort out details

ASPEN HILL, Md. (WDVM) — Two people are wounded after a shooting in Aspen Hill Tuesday night.
After 11 p.m. officers responded to a shooting in an apartment building on the 3600 block of Pear Tree Court. Two victims were located in the residential area and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The incident is still under investigation at this time.
Montgomery County police ask anyone with information to contact their non-emergency line.
