Two women in Frederick organized a coat drive for students

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — We are now two weeks into the winter season, and many people have felt just how cold the days can get, however, for children it can be harder for them to stay warm.

According to the American Academy for Pediatrics, children are not able to regulate their body temperature like adults can. In an effort to help kids stay warm, two local women from Frederick created a coat drive to ensure all Frederick County Public School students stay warm.

Jordan Heyrend and Stephanie Krop are members of the Frederick community that strive to make a difference.

As winter quickly approached, the women realized although many students are not attending in-person classes, many of their families could be struggling financially due to the pandemic.





During the winter months, it can be difficult to stay warm if you do not have the funds. In an effort to combat this issue, Heyrend and Krop collected over two hundred jackets to bring to F-C-P-S students in need.

“The magic behind this is to hopefully show others that it’s really really easy to do something on a large scale for your community just by digging into the networks that you already have,” said Krop.

The coat drive organizers say anyone can make a difference, all it takes is a bit of effort.

“I was so fortunate growing up and it makes me sad to hear that some children have to struggle. I plan to continue doing things like this to help the community,” said Heyrend.