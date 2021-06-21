Two women charged Hagerstown mobile home fire

Cheryl Saunders, 39, and Katherine Edwards, 66 have been charged with first-degree arson, fire-degree malicious burning, and destruction of property over $1,000.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Two women have been charged with arson after investigators connected them to a mobile home fire last week in Hagerstown.

Investigators say both of the women were involved with intentionally setting fire to a mobile home in the 16900 block of Warbler Court on Tuesday, June 15.

The home belonged to Saunder’s mother who was not home at the time of the fire.

The women were identified by witnesses at the home when they saw smoke and flames just a short time later.

Edwards was taken into custody by the Washington County Task Force with the assistance from Deputy State Fire Marshals office. She is being held without bond at the Washington County Dentention Center.

Saunders was arrested by the West Virginia State Police in Martinsburg Sunday. She is being held at the Eastern Regional Jail, awaiting extradition.