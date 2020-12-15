Two western Maryland counties lead state in COVID-19 rates but lack immediate access to the vaccine

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Allegany and Garrett counties in Western Maryland have the highest COVID-19 rates across the state. And the situation is not being helped by a delay in delivering the vaccine.

Unfortunately, the hospitals in those areas are not among the first to receive a distribution of the vaccine. Long-term care facilities are ahead of them in line. The UPMC system which serves the counties says it has been assured delivery in the next round. But Western Maryland Delegate Mike McKay (R – Allegany & Garrett counties) was on the phone with Governor Hogan early Monday morning to demand expedited delivery to both UPMC and Garrett Regional Medical Center.

“We are doing our best to see if the governor will call an audible and go ahead and maybe distribute some of those others throughout the state — give everybody a little bit of a haircut and be able to get it to the places where it needs it most,” says Delegate McKay.

Local health officials are working with Delegate McKay and lawmakers from the region and they hold out hope that vaccine delivery is on its way.

“It’s a real challenge for the smaller, rural communities because we’ve been assured by the Maryland Department of Health that we will be first in line for the Maderna vaccination that is coming out next week,” says Bob Stephens, Garrett & Allegany County health officer.

So while these circumstances do not lend themselves to being patient, officials believe Western Maryland, will hit its stride very soon.

“What will end up happening when it comes to the front line workers,” says Delegate McKay, “while we did not get in theory – the first round — we’ll be within seven days getting another round.”

The initial vaccine allocation to Maryland allows for 155,000 doses.