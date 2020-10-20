Two vehicles intentionally set on fire in Gaithersburg

Maryland

The arson is still under investigation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Officials say two vehicles were set on fire in a Gaithersburg neighborhood late Monday night.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews found the burning cars along a dead-end road on the 300 block of Marshall Street around 11:30 pm. Fire officials are investigating the incident as arson as they believe someone intentionally set the cars on fire. The arson originated in one of the vehicles then eventually extended to the second vehicle. Officials estimate the fires caused over $5,000 in damage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories