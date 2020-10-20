Two vehicles intentionally set on fire in Gaithersburg

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) -- Efforts to build more housing developments at Montgomery County metro stations have been vetoed by the county executive.

In July, the county council voted to provide tax incentives for housing developers who build around metro stations. The county's executive Marc Elrich vetoed the council's bill because he believes although there is a tax incentive for constructing high-rise buildings on top of metro stations, it could be quote “too costly.”