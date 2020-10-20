Two vehicles intentionally set on fire in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Officials say two vehicles were set on fire in a Gaithersburg neighborhood late Monday night.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews found the burning cars along a dead-end road on the 300 block of Marshall Street around 11:30 pm. Fire officials are investigating the incident as arson as they believe someone intentionally set the cars on fire. The arson originated in one of the vehicles then eventually extended to the second vehicle. Officials estimate the fires caused over $5,000 in damage.
- Locksley says Terps have chosen starting QB but not announcing who yet
- VIDEO: Tony Fields talks relationship with Texas Tech LB and former teammate Schooler
- As Senate weighs COVID-19 relief, AP reports White House tried to control CDC pandemic messaging
- Time running out to reach COVID-19 relief deal before election
- DOJ files antitrust lawsuit against Google
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App