Two tractor-trailer accident causes Maryland traffic jams

The crash was reported around 2:30 Thursday morning.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An early morning crash on I-70 westbound in Big Pool involving two tractor-trailers is causing delays.

According to highway officials, the crash happened around 2:30 Thursday morning.

Both travel lanes are reportedly closed on westbound I-70 between Exit 9 and Exit 5.

While traffic is jammed back to mile marker 7, commuters traveling through that area are able to get by on the right shoulder.

Authorities say the road will be shut down for an extended period of time.

This is a developing story.