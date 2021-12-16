Two threats made against Frederick County Public Schools, investigation ongoing

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Two separate threats have been made against schools in the Frederick County school system. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FSCO) is working alongside Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) on these cases.

One threat at Ballenger Creek Middle School can not be confirmed at this time. FCSO said that students and faculty should “expect a heavy police presence tomorrow” as they pursue all of their leads through the night and into Friday.

FCSO said they are also aware of a threat at Oakdale High School. Although the threat was proven to “not be credible,” deputies and SROs will be present at the school on Friday to ensure everyone’s safety.