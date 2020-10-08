Two teens arrested months after Silver Spring robbery

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police arrested Anthony Hogan, age 19, and Daniel Rodriguez, age 17, following a robbery in Silver Spring.

The officers made the arrest on October 5 while responding to an unrelated call. Police said they were approached by a person, and they were told about a robbery that took place on July 30. The person told police the suspects were still in the area. Officers said they found Hogan and Rodriguez based off of the provided descriptions.

On July 30, Police said the victim’s coworker was dropping him off in a parking lot when they were approached by Hogan. Following a brief argument, Hogan is accused of punching the coworker and the victim. Rodriguez is accused of getting out of another car armed with a handgun, and police said both men took the victim’s backpack which had cash in it.

On October 5, police searched the area for the suspects. Police found both Hogan and Rodriguez and said they found a loaded handgun and marijuana in Rodriguez’s pocket. They also said they found oxycodone pills and codeine in Hogan’s bag. Both men were arrested and are being held without bond. Police say Rodriguez will be tried as an adult.

