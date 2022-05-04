GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Two teenage boys have been arrested after a murder in Germantown that took place on Friday, April 22.

Police first responded to the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road around 10:50 p.m. for a shooting. They found 20-year-old Taon Lamont Cline of Frederick, who had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene after life-saving efforts.

They identified 15-year-old Malik Hney of Kensington and 14-year-old Justin Acosta of Germantown as their suspects. They were arrested on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 240-773-5070 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).