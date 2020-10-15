Two suspects charged with armed carjacking in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department have charged two suspects for an armed carjacking in Rockville.

According to officials, on September 16 at approximately 8:35 p.m., the victim was in the parking lot of an apartment building located in the area of 12600 block on Veirs Mill Road when he was approached by two males. The two men were later identified as Michael Castillo Guzman, age 26, and Juan Angel Madrid, age 25.

This is a developing story and will be updated.