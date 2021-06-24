Two suspects charged for the murder of Malakai Tyrelle Cooke

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Through the use of video surveillance and witness statements, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 18-year-old Edward Dwimoh with charges of first-degree murder. Dwimoh is believed to be involved in the April 16, 2021, murder of 17-year-old Malakai Tyrelle Cooke.

Back in April 2021, deputies were called out to the Country Inn and Suites located at the 5500 block of Spectrum Drive in Frederick regarding reports of gunshots. When deputies arrived, they found Cooke dead on the scene.

20-year-old Tyree Haynes is also believed to be involved in the murder and is already in custody.

The charges for Haynes include first and second-degree murder and firearm use in a felony/violent crime.

Both Haynes and Dwimoh are currently in holding at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.