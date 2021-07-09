Two suspects charged for December 2020 armed home invasion robbery in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — In Montgomery County two suspects have been charged for a home invasion robbery that occurred in December 2020.

Nineteen-year-old Khalil Powers Zalmai and twenty-year-old Jaylen Gary Hunter have been arrested and charged with home invasion and armed robbery-related offenses.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County department of police, on December 11, 2020, around 8:44 p.m, officers responded to reports of a home invasion on the 6500 block of Elgin Lane.

Investigators concluded three male suspects, wearing masks and armed with handguns, entered the home and demanded money from the victims but quickly left without taking cash or property. After investigating officials identified Hunter as one of the suspects who entered the home, however, it was discovered Zalmai helped plan the home invasion but did not enter the home.

Both suspects were arrested, however, Zalmai was released after posting a $10,000 bond. Investigators say they are working to identify two additional suspects in this crime.