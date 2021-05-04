Two suspects charged and arrested for $10,000 worth of theft from Home Improvement Stores

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department has arrested and charged two men with multiple counts of theft-related offenses.

According to officials, Marvin Randall Carnes and Dorian Terrance Coley stole over $10,000 worth of copper wire and tools from Home Depot stores in Montgomery County from February to April, that they later pawned the stolen merchandise.

Officials say Carnes and Coley were transported to the Central Processing Unit where they were charged with multiple counts of theft-related offenses. Coley was later released after posting a $10,000 bond, officials say. Carnes is being held without bond on the unrelated Montgomery County arrest warrant.