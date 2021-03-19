Two suspects arrested after vehicle was stolen with toddler in back seat

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department stated that Jordon Douville, age 20, and Christina Carr of Brinklow, age 30, were charged have been arrested and charged after officers responded to the report of a vehicle that was stolen with a toddler still in the back seat on Thursday, March 18.

Police said that they responded around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday to a business on the 19600 block of Frederick Road for a Lexus SUV that was left unlocked and running with a toddler in the back seat. The investigation revealed that the victim, an adult female, had left her three-year-old son in the back seat while entering a business. She saw a male enter her vehicle and drive out before stopping at a nearby bus stop and picking up another female.

Police said that the victim saw the suspect return to the same parking lot a few minutes later before both individual fled on foot. The son was unharmed.

A report said that officers discovered that Douville and Carr had stolen and abandoned a Porsche SUV after taking the victim’s Lexus. They said that both Douville and Carr admitted to being involved during police interviews.

The release said that both were “charged with stolen vehicle-related offenses and kidnapping. Douville is being held without bond. Carr is being held on a $25,000 bond.”