Two suspects arrested after police pursuit of stolen car

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police now have at least two suspects in custody who allegedly stole a vehicle in Silver Spring early this morning.

Maryland State Troopers assisted officers with the pursuit near New Hampshire Avenue and Columbia Pike near White Oak Shopping Center. The suspects attempted to run away from the stolen car but police were able to detain them a short time later. Names and mugshots of the suspects have not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.