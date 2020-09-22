Two suspects arrested after fleeing police in stolen SUV

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department has arrested and charged two suspects with theft and drug-related offenses after an attempted traffic stop of a stolen vehicle on Sunday in White Oak.

Officials say Humberto Guerra, age 25, and Chassadee Martin, age 20 committed a traffic violation Sunday night in a Honda CRV. Officers did a computer check on the license plate of the vehicle and found the Honda was reported stolen on September 7 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the suspects failed to stop and fled the scene.

According to officials, Guerra and Martin continued onto Apple Grove Road where the Honda was seen leaving the roadway and the two suspects fled on foot. Montgomery County Police K9 officers were dispatched and the two suspects were later found in a wooded area behind a residence on Apple Grove Road. Officers performed a search on the vehicle and located suspected crystal methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Guerra and Martin were transported to the Central Processing Unit and charged with vehicle theft along with possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Both suspects were released after posting bond.