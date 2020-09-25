Two students in Washington County test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Monday, September 21, Washington County Public Schools was notified that a student at Bester Elementary School and a student at South Hagerstown High School tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

It was reported that staff members quickly followed protocols and collaborated with the Washington County Health Department in their contact tracing efforts.

WCPS notified parents and staff of all students who are attending in-person classes at Bester and South High by sending over 400 email notifications.

WCPS Communications Officer Erin Anderson stated:

“The WCPS school community is a significant part of Washington County, so it is inevitable that our students would be impacted by the COVID-19 virus. It is our sincerest hope that these students are strong, resilient, and they experience a full recovery from this illness. We encourage everyone in Washington County to continue to follow health and safety precautions like wearing face coverings, washing your hands frequently, practicing social distancing, avoiding large groups, and staying home if you are feeling sick. We all must work together to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

On Wednesday, WCPS sent separate letters with additional information to parents and guardians of students at both Bester and South High.