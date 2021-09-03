Two shot dead inside of apartment building; PGPD handling investigation

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512

SUITLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a double fatal shooting in Suitland, Maryland.

Detectives with the homicide unit are now looking for suspects who shot and killed two men Thursday night. At 11:30 pm, officers responded to the 41 hundred block of Suitland Road for the report of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers located the victims inside of their apartment suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on the scene. Police have not yet released the names of the victims.

