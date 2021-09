MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Two separate buses crashed at two different Montgomery County metro stations on Wednesday, leaving several injured.

The first crash happened near the Rockville metro station. A passenger bus struck what appeared to be a construction vehicle.

The second one happened around 6:30 a.m. by the Shady Grove metro station when a tour bus ran off the road and crashed into the woods.

Nobody on either bus had serious injuries.