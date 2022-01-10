Two separate back-to-back fires both have candle-related causes

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — About two dozen people are without a home after two separate apartment building fires in Montgomery County over the weekend – both fires were caused by candles.

Multiple residents were forced to get out of the burning building at the flower branch apartments in silver spring. Crews were called to Garland Avenue around 4 a.m. to rescue residents, including one resident who jumped from the second floor. The cause of the fire was accidental, likely a candle left burning on top of a plastic storage bin.

Another fire took place on Friday at the Bethany House on Rollins Avenue in Rockville, it injured two residents displaced four. The cause is also accidental resulting from a burning piece of paper that was used to light a candle and then thrown away in a trash can.