Two people shot and killed at senior living facility in Prince George’s County

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead at a senior living facility Friday morning.

Police were called to the Gateway Village complex on Suffolk Avenue in Capitol Heights shortly after 9 a.m. for a reported shooting. Capitol Heights Elementary School, located just down the street from the complex, was placed on lockdown at around 10:30 a.m. The lockdown was lifted at around 11 a.m.

At around 11:20, police confirmed they had secured the scene and have one male suspect in custody. Police have not identified the suspect but confirmed that there is no longer a threat to the community.

Police are now asking families of residents living at Gateway Village to meet at the firehouse on Old Central Avenue.