Two people in Washington County win $50,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-offs

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Two lucky people in Washington County, Maryland recently won $50,000 each from the Maryland lottery.

While their identities aren’t public, we know the scratch-off tickets were sold by two local AC&T gas stations: One on East Main St. in Hancock and the other on Jefferson Blvd. in Smithsburg.

Since the prizes are larger than $25,000, the winners will need to make an appointment to collect at the lottery claims center in Baltimore.

One person in Cumberland also won $10,000 from another scratch-off.