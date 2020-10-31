Two pedestrians struck in separate incidents in Maryland Friday

We are following two deaths in two different incidents in Maryland Friday.

Here is what we know Saturday morning:

Montgomery County, Md.

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon. At 2:35 p.m., 5th District officers, and Fire & Rescue, responded to a call of a crash at the intersection of Germantown Road at Middlebrook Road.

Early investigations by officials revealed that an adult male in a crosswalk was crossing Germantown Road, heading west onto Middlebrook Road. A 2012 Toyota Camry driven by a 43-year-old from Germantown. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The pedestrian died due to his injuries at a local area hospital. The identification of the man will be revealed after the next of kin is notified.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into the matter. Witnesses with any information relating to the accident are asked to contact the unit at 240-773-6620.

Washington County, Md.

Jonathan George Silverman, 32, of Hagerstown died at the scene of an accident Friday evening.

At 9:00 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office got a call to respond to Pennsylvania Avenue’s 13,600-block. The scene involved a collision involving a pedestrian.

Emergency Medical Personnel attempted life-saving measures, but Silverman was pronounced dead on the scene.

In an early report, investigators revealed that a Ford car was traveling north on Pennsylvania Avenue when it struck the victim. Silverman was said to be standing in the middle of the roadway wearing dark clothing.

Additional information will be released when it becomes available.